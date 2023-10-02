Fansided MMA
Power Slap returns with 4 title fights including the inaugural super heavyweight championship

Power Slap 5 takes place on Oct. 25 at the UFC APEX.

By Amy Kaplan

Da Crazy Hawaiian
Da Crazy Hawaiian / UFC
Dana White's Power Slap is set to return on Oct. 25 in Las Vegas, NV with four title fights. The card is headlined by the inaugural super heavyweight championship between Da Crazy Hawaiian and Kalani Vakameilalo.

The co-main event pits reigning heavyweight champ Damien "The Bell" Dibbell vs. the challenger Nate Burnard. Before that is the light heavyweight showdown between champion Wolverine and challenger Austin Turpin. Plus, middleweight champion John Davis takes on Azael Rodriguez in a rematch for the title.

Da Crazy Hawaiian to fight for first Power Slap super heavyweight title

The rest of the card hasn't been announced yet.

This event will be the first to utilize the new rule announced last month.

According to Slap News, the Nevada State Athletic Commission has approved at least one new rule.

The new rule will penalize a striker if he or she clubs or steps twice in a three-round match. If that happens, the striker will be disqualified.

