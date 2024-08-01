Police report to Casey Kenney's residence for alleged domestic violence
By Amy Kaplan
Videos have surfaced of Arizona police officers responding to UFC fighter Casey Kenney's residence for a welfare call. The call was made by Kenney's girlfriend's mother who suspected her daughter was in trouble. Esther Reyes shared several troubling videos outside of Kenney's homes with her daughter crying and police arriving.
Reyes claims her daughter was "beat up" several times by Kenney who refused to allow her daughter to come to the door. She says the dog forced the door open to reveal her daughter with marks and bruises and that she passed out on the street in shock.
Reyes is distraught and screaming in many of the videos and you can see Kenney come out to his driveway and wave goodbye to the mother and daughter who at that point was sitting in the passenger seat with what looks like a ripped shirt strap. The mother claims her daughter was held hostage by Kenney.
"This is the second video after I got my daughter out of CASEY’S house all bloody shirt torn off barefooted officers had just left after doing a well check in my behalf he thrown her and told her not to come out or he was going to kill me," the mother captioned one of the videos. Another video is captioned, "Again my daughter press charges he barricaded himself in he home and no arrests were made as of today He’s still a freeman. Incident happened Monday, July 22, 2024."
Kenney hasn't fought in the UFC since UFC 265 when he lost to Song Yadong in 2021. Befoe that he lost to Dominick Cruz. He was a highly touted prospect on the title track before back-to-back losses. It's unclear why he hasn't fought since then.
FanSided MMA has reached out to the police for further information as well as to Kenney and we are waiting for replies at press time. This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is obtained. We also must remember everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.