Is Planet Fitness open on Thanksgiving?
Planet Fitness gym holiday hours for Thanksgiving and Black Friday.
By Amy Kaplan
Planet Fitness is a gym with locations all over the United States and pride themselves on being a "judgement free zone." Planet Fitness boasta around 2,400 clubs and is considered the biggest gym in America both in number of members and locations. There's even locations abroad in countries like Canada, Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
On Thanksgiving Day 2023, you migth want to be hopping over to get in a good workout before heading over to family for dinner, or maybe you are avoiding the family altogether. Perhaps you want to work off the huge turkey dinner. Whatever the reason for your trip to the gym, it will be open on Thanksgiving.
Planet Fitness Thanksgiving store hours
As far as we can tell, the gyms will be open, but will limited hours. You migth want to check your location though because some gyms are franchised which means they can make their own hours and holiday observations.
Planet Fitness Hours Christmas Eve 2023 hours
While you're here, the gym will also have limited hours on Christmas Eve, most closing around mid-afternoon. Most will be closed on Christmas Day though, so keep that in mind.
Planet Fitness New Year's Eve Hours 2023
Most of the gyms will also close early on New Years Eve and will be open on New Years Eve.