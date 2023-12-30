Is Planet Fitness open on New Years?
Planet Fitness holiday hours.
By Amy Kaplan
The holidays are probably one of the biggest times of ear for over-eating and skipping your daily gym routine. You probably have a work holiday party, maybe one or two with friends, then there's Christmas Eve dinner and Christmas day dinner. Then there's parties throughout the New Years Eve and New Years Day holidays.
We get it, no one says no to Christmas cookies.
And if you aren't over eating, you might be drinking more than normal, or just so busy with parties, last minute holiday shopping or cooking for the family. There's no time for the gym.
But you absolutely can't start 2024 off on the wrong foot.
Thankfully, if you have a membership for Planet Fitness, you're in luck.
Planet Fitness holiday hours
According to savingadvice.com. this is complete Planet Fitness holiday hours
- Day before Thanksgiving - Nov. 22: Planet Fitness closes early, usually around 8 pm and 10 pm
- Thanksgiving – Nov. 23: Planet Fitness is closed
- Day after Thanksgiving - Nov. 24: Planet Fitness opens late,
- Christmas Eve – Sunday, Dec. 24: Planet Fitness closes early, usually around 1 pm and 10 pm
- Christmas – Dec. 25: Planet Fitness is closed
- Day after Christmas – Dec. 26: Planet Fitness opens late, usually around 5 am and 8 am
- New Year’s Eve – Dec. 31: Planet Fitness closes early, usually around 5 pm
- New Year’s Day – Jan. 1: Planet Fitness opens late usually around 5 am and 8 am
usually around 5 am and 8 am