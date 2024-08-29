Planet Fitness Labor Day Hours: Is Planet Fitness open on Labor Day weekend?
By Amy Kaplan
Labor Day weekend is fast approaching and we've got to plan ahead if we want to keep on schedule. Labor Day always falls on the first Monday of September, which is September 2 this year. That means that Labor Day weekend starts Saturday, August 31 which is in just few days.
Many people celebrate Labor Day as the official last weekend of Summer by holding BBQ's, picnics, trips to lakes or beaches or just spending it outdoors before the Fall weather starts to kick in. For others, they want to keep on their normal routines and just live life like normal and that might include the gym.
The good news for Planet Fitness members is the gyms are not affected by Labor Day, for the most part. There might be some locations with limited hours or other restrictions so it's best to call your local gym and double check, but they are expected to be open.
In fact, Planet Fitness is open on all holidays, though some have alternate hours. See the list below and bookmark this story for reference if you are forgetful (like me).
Planet Fitness Labor Day holiday hours
- New Year’s Day
- Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
- Valentine’s Day
- Presidents Day
- Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday
- St. Patrick’s Day
- Good Friday
- Cinco de Mayo
- Day before Easter (altered hours)
- Easter Monday (altered hours)
- Memorial Day
- Father’s Day
- Day before Independence day (altered hours)
- Day after Independence day (altered hours)
- Labor Day
- Halloween
- Veterans Day
- Day Before Thanksgiving (altered hours)
- Day After Thanksgiving (altered hours)
- Black Friday
- Cyber Monday
- Christmas Eve (altered hours)
- Day after Christmas (altered hours)
- Boxing Day
- New Year’s Eve
If you do plan on going out on Labor Day weekend, please drive safely and pay attention to added foot traffic and potentially drunk or impaired drivers returning from parties. Have fun and drink responsibly.