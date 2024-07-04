Planet Fitness July 4 holiday hours: Is the gym open on the Fourth of July?
By Amy Kaplan
Planet Fitness is one of the biggest gyms in the United States and has more than 18.7 million members. There are 2,575 stores in 50 states, plus the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia.
The Fourth of July is a big day for gym-goers due to the fact that most people are off work for the day. But not every single gym will be open on July 4th. Thankfully for Planet Fitness members, the gyms will be open on Thursday. Most of the gym locations will be open normal hours from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. but some may have altered hours for the holiday. It's best to check your local gym for the exact times before planning your day.
If you don't have a Planet Fitness membership, now might be a great time to sign up. Many will be offering Summer discounts or specials. There's also a few other gyms that are nationwide, and we've revealed their holiday hours too.
24-Hour Fitness Fourth of July hours
Many locations are open 24 hours a day which should remain in effect, even for July 4. But like we said before, it's best to use the "club finder" feature if you aren't sure of your exact location hours.
Anytime Fitness Fourth of July hours
Anytime Fitness is another one of the gyms which is open around the clock and July 4th hours should be the same for that chain as well.
Crunch Fitness Fourth of July hours
Crunch Fitness hours vary greatly by location due to being franchised in mnay places. Therefore each location would abide by their own set hours. Check your local gym for more information.
Curves, Equinox and Gold's Gym Fourth of July hours
Curves, Equinox and Gold's Gym are franchise-style gyms so they will all have different hours. You'll want to call ahead for any of these.