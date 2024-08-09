Phone booth fighting highlight, Dricus Du Plessis on Strickland rematch & Gordon Ryan retiring again
By Amy Kaplan
I'll be breaking down the news from around the combat sports world and giving you my take on it in this new daily column. Check back every morning to see the biggest or most obscure headlines and what I think about them below.
This phone booth fighting highlight is wild
Czech Republic’s RedFace promotion hosted a phone booth fighting event and the results were predictably wild.
I love all the unique ways that people are finding ways to fight. We recently saw a fight on a moving flatbed and a fight on top of a shipping container suspended in the air. As long as fans see these for what they are - entertainment - we should all be just fine.
Dricus Du Plessis thinks he doesn't owe Sean Strickland a rematch
UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis doesn't think he owes the former champion, Sean Strickland, a rematch. “I don’t owe Sean anything,” Du Plessis told Kevin Iole. “The rules are pretty clear: It’s scored round by round. The fact that it was a split decision is the biggest shocking factor for me. (I thought) it was a very clear win for me. For me, the biggest fights is the fight I want – the fight the fans want to see."
He's not wrong. It's not like Strickland was some long-reigning champion. It's not like their fight was something fans could call a fluke. Strickland never defended. If Strickland gets an emphatic win though, he might have earned a rematch and Du Plessis won't have a say.
Is Gordon Ryan retiring again?
Gordon Ryan has retired and unretired several times and it appears he might be hinting he'll be doing that again after ADCC. “After this ADCC I’m just gonna try to get back to being healthy and there are really only two matches I’m gonna be interested in after ADCC,” Ryan told FloGrappling. “It’s gonna be one match with Pena and then probably two matches with Vinny. So those are what I’m gonna be fighting for — if anything — after ADCC.”
There's honestly nothing left for Ryan to accomplish at this point and he probably should focus on his health and get off the steroids.