PFL Sioux Falls fight card, start time, channel guide
By Amy Kaplan
The Professional Fighters League is hosting its final regular season event when it hosts PFL 6 live from Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The card features featherweights and welterweights who will compete for their last chance at advancing to the PFL Playoffs which start in August.
Topping the card is 2022 featherweight champion Brendan Loughnane who looks to hold firm to his first-place seed in his division. He squares off with Justin Gonzales who is ranked No. 9 and will need a finish if he hopes to advance to the playoffs.
The co-main event is a fight between Logan Storley and Laureano Staropoli of the welterweight division. Both Storley and Staropoli are at the bottom of their division with Staropoli -1 point due to missing weight in his first bout. He'll need a big quick six to even think of advancing.
Also on the card are fan favorites Brennan Ward, Gabriel Braga and Bubba Jenkins.
PFL welterweight standings
FIGHTER
POINTS
Don Madge
6
Murad Ramazanov
6
Shamil Musaev
5
Magomed Umalatov
3
Goiti Yamauchi
3
Neiman Gracie
0
Andrey Koreshkov
0
Logan Storely
0
Brennan Ward
0
Laureano Staropoli
-1
PFL featherweight standings
FIGHTER
POINTS
Brendan Loughnane
6
Gabriel Braga
6
Timur Khizriev
3
Adam Borics
3
Kai Kamaka
3
Bubba Jenkins
0
Enrique Barzola
0
Brett Johns
0
Justin Gonzales
0
Perdro Carvalho
0
PFL 6 fight card
MAIN CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET)
- Brendan Loughnane vs. Justin Gonzales
- Logan Storley vs. Laureano Staropoli
- Magomed Umalatov vs. Brennan Ward
- Gabriel Braga vs. Bubba Jenkins
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)
- Alan Dominguez vs. Lorenz Larkin
- Murad Ramazanov vs. Shamil Musaev
- Timur Khizriev vs. Enrique Barzola
- Goiti Yamauchi vs. Andrey Koreshkov
- Kai Kamaka vs. Pedro Carvalho
- Don Madge vs. Neiman Gracie
- Tyler Diamond vs. Brett Johns
- Zach Juusola vs. Luca Poclit
- Juan Gandara vs. Jordan Oliver
PFL 6 betting odds
DraftKings doesn't have any of the main event odds up yet, but they do have the co-main event. According to their bettors, Storley is a massive favorite at -1000 with Staropoli sitting at a +650 underdog. That's a massive margin. And it's not the only one, check out the full odds right here. Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.