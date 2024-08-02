PFL Playoffs: Heavyweights & women's flyweights live results & highlights
The PFL Playoffs are kicking off in Nashville, Tennessee, as the PFL visits the bachelorette capital for the first time in the organization's history. Heavyweights and women's flyweights will take center stage for the chance to secure a spot in the final for the right to call themselves a champion and collect $1 million in the process.
Constant contender Denis Goltsov will try again to win the tournament as this will be his fourth appearance in the playoffs after losing in the final last season. Goltsov dispatched former Bellator title challenger Linton Vassell and former UFC title challenger Thiago Santos on his way to the No. 1 seed.
Goltosv will face No. 4 seed Tim Johnson, who entered the tournament at PFL 4 with a win over Danilo Marques. Johnson is a UFC and Bellator veteran who fought for the Bellator interim title three years ago.
The other heavyweight bout will feature No. 2 seed Oleg Popov, a Bellator vet who picked up wins over Steve Mowry and Davion Franklin, and the aforementioned Vassell. After No. 3 seed Valentin Moldavsky was scratched from this bout due to injury, No. 6 seed Vassell stepped in.
The women's flyweights will be kicked off by former Bellator champion Liz Carmouche and former UFC title challenger Talia Santos. Carmouche took care of Juliana Vasquez and Kana Watanabe on her way to the No. 3 seed and No. 2 seed Santos beat Ilara Joanne and Jena Bishop to get here.
PFL star and top prospect Dakota Ditcheva picked up the No. 1 seed by keeping her undefeated record alive against Lisa Mauldin and Chelsea Hackett. Ditcheva will face No. 4 seed Bishop with a chance to go to the finals.
The undercard will be headlined by former Bellator heavyweights Tyrell Fortune and Sergei Bilostenniy. Fortune is unbeaten in his last four, most recently beating Marcelo Golm at PFL 4. Bilostenniy is on a two-fight win streak, most recently beating Blagoy Ivanov at PFL 4. This will be a rematch from Bellator 294, where Bilostenniy won due to a disqualification.
Showcase bouts on the prelims feature Alexei Pergande, who is undefeated at 4-0, Bellator veteran Cody Law, who is on a two-fight win streak, and Mexico's Sergio Cossio, who is on a nine-fight win streak and scored upset of the night at PFL 5. A fun welterweight fight kicks off the card between Bellator vet Jaleel Willis and UFC vet Anthony Ivy. Willis is on a two-fight skid while Ivy has won six straight.
