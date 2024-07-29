PFL Playoffs: Denis Goltsov vs. Tim Johnson fight card, channel guide
By Amy Kaplan
The first of three Professional Fighters League Playoffs events take place Friday, Aug. 2 at Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennesse. On display for week 1 will be the heavyweights and women's flyweights who are competing for their chance to advance to the PFL Finals later this year.
The main event is Denis Goltsov vs. Tim Johnson who are competing to win their place in one half of the heavyweight finals. The other heavyweight playoff fight is Oleg Popov vs. Linton Vassell.
In the women's flyweight fight Dakota Ditcheva vs. Jena Bishop will take the co-main spot and Taila Santos vs. Liz Carmouche will be in opening main event fight. The four women will be narrowed down to two and advance to the finals.
PFL Playoffs 1 fight card
MAIN CARD | ESPN+ | 9 p.m. ET
- Denis Goltsov vs. Tim Johnson – heavyweight semifinal
- Dakota Ditcheva vs. Jena Bishop – women’s flyweight semifinal
- Oleg Popov vs. Linton Vassell – heavyweight semifinal
- Taila Santos vs. Liz Carmouche – women’s flyweight semifinal
PRELIMINARY CARD | ESPN+ | 6 p.m. ET
- Sergey Bilostennyi vs. Tyrell Fortune
- Daniel Boehle vs. Alexei Pergande
- Zachary Hicks vs. Cody Law
- Sergio Cossio vs. Dedrek Sanders
- Anthony Ivy vs. Jaleel Willis
- Nick Meck vs. Kevin Pease
The next two playoff cards will take place on Aug. 16 and Aug. 23. The even on the 16th will feature light heavyweights and lightweights in Hollywood, CA and the 23rd event witll feature welterweights and featherweights in Washington DC. The location and date for the PFL Finals have not been made public but are expected to be in November and could take place in Saudi Arabia.