PFL makes history by signing first woman from Saudi Arabia to major MMA promotion
- The PFL have signed Hattan Alsaif
- She is the first female fighter from Saudi Arabia signed to a major promotion
- She has a background in Muay Thai
By Amy Kaplan
The Professional Fighters League is making big moves in MMA and they've just made another one.
Hattan Alsaif has signed an exclusive, multi-fight contract with the PFL, according to a press release. With this signing, she becomes the first female MMA fighter to be signed to a major global MMA promotion from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
“Receiving a contract from the PFL is a dream come true,” said Alsaif via the press release. “As the first Saudi woman signed to a global MMA contract I do not take the responsibility lightly, and I am committed to representing my country. I hope to pave the way for aspiring female fighters. I am thankful to God and the PFL for this incredible opportunity.”
Who is Hattan Alsaif?
The 22-year-old is a decorated Muay Thai athlete and was even named the “Breakthrough Female Athlete" by the International Federation of Muay Thai Association in 2023.
“We are thrilled to welcome Hattan Alsaif, a truly groundbreaking athlete to the PFL,” said Ray Sefo, President of Fighter Operations of PFL. “In collaboration with our partner, SRJ Sports, PFL is dedicated to discovering exceptional fighters like Alsaif and championing the cause of women in MMA in the region. Our goal is to provide them with a global platform to showcase their skill sets.”
She trains with Abdullah Al-Qahtani who will appear on the upcoming PFL vs. Bellator card scheduled for Feb. 24 in Saudi Arabia.
PFL vs. Bellator main card
- Renan Ferreira vs. Ryan Bader TITLE FIGHT
- Impa Kasanganay vs. Johnny Eblen TITLE FIGHT
- Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Jason Jackson TITLE FIGHT
- Jesus Pinedo vs. Patricio Pitbull TITLE FIGHT
- Bruno Cappelozza vs. Vadim Nemkov
- Clay Collard vs. A.J. McKee
- Thiago Santos vs. Yoel Romero
PFL vs. Bellator undercard
- Gabriel Braga vs. Aaron Pico
- Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Chris Morris
- Claressa Shields vs. Kelsey DeSantis
- Abdullah Al-Qahtani vs. Edukondal Rao
- Malik Basahel vs. Vinicius Pereira
Alsaif's debut fight has not yet been announced.