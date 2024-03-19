PFL inks massive deal with HBO Max to air Bellator cards in the US
You will be able to watch Bellator on MAX now.
By Amy Kaplan
Fans have been waiting on pins and needles to hear how they will watch Bellator fights now that the promotion has been purchased by The Professional Fighters League.
The European series of the PFL had been blocked from US viewers in 2023 and began airing only main card bouts on YouTube in 2024, but until today there was no deal in place for Bellator. Now there is.
A huge deal has been reached between the PFL and MAX (formerly HBO Max) to air all eight of the Bellator cards on their streaming platform. The events are as follows:
- Friday, March 22, 1pm E.T. - Bellator Champions Series Belfast - The SSE Arena, Belfast
- Friday, May 17 - Bellator Champions Series Paris - Accor Arena
- Saturday, June 22 - Bellator Champions Series Dublin - 3Arena
- Saturday, September 7 - Bellator Champions Series San Diego - Pechanga Arena
- Saturday, September 14 - Bellator Champions Series London - OVO Wembley
- Saturday, October 12 - Bellator Champions Series Chicago - Wintrust Arena
- Saturday, November 16 - Bellator Champions Series Paris - ADIDAS Arena
- Tuesday, December 31 - Bellator Champions Series - TBD
According to an official press release, the Bellator Championship Series will stream exclusively on Max and be available on all plans. Additionally, TNT Sports will televise a robust slate of Bellator content throughout the year on the “TNT Sports on truTV” programming block. Broadcast details will be announced in the coming weeks, the release stated.
The first event to air under this new deal will be the Bellator Champions Series Belfast, which hosts two title fights on Friday, March 22.
Bellator Champions Series Belfast fight card
Main Card
- Corey Anderson vs. Karl Moore; For the vacant Bellator light heavyweight title
- Patricio Pitbull vs. Jeremy Kennedy; For Pitbull's Bellator featherweight title
- Fabian Edwards vs. Aaron Jeffery; Middleweight
- James Gallagher vs. Leandro Higo; Featherweight
- Tim Wilde vs. Manouel Sousa; Lightweight
Prelims
- Ciaran Clarke vs. Darius Mafi; Bantamweight
- Oscar Ownsworth vs. Alfie Davis; Lightweight
- Luke Trainer vs. Grant Neal; Light heavyweight
- Nathan Kelly vs. Vikas Singh Ruhil; Featherweight
- Abraham Bably vs. Isaiah Pinson; Heavyweight
- Nate Kalley vs. Jordan Elliot; Catchweight (130 pounds)
The PFL will continue to air on ESPN+ and will be hosting their first PFL Regular season card on April 4 from San Antonio, Texas.