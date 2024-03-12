PFL hit the jackpot with these 3 regular season match-ups
The Professional Fighters League announced three of the first fight cards for the 2024 Regular Season.
By Amy Kaplan
The Professional Fighter's League acquired Bellator and has been absolutely killing it using both rosters to the best of their advantage. On Monday, March 11 the promotion announced the first three fight cards for their 2024 Regular Season.
Each of these three events feature at least one absolute banger of a match-up and many of the card feature several. The events are spread over the course of three weekends in three separate US cities.
Here are three of the best fights across the three events, plus the locations, dates and full cards for all the events.
1. Dakota Ditcheva vs. Lisa Mauldin
Dakota Ditcheva is already a star in PFL Europe and she will make her PFL regular season debut when she takes on Lisa Mauldin. The women will compete in the Women's Flyweight season, the first the PFL has hosted it in the United States.
Ditcheva won the 2023 PFL Europe Women's Flyweight Tournament and looks to prove lighting can strike twice across the pond. She's undefeated in her MMA career and has had just one of her fights go to decision.
Mauldin is an American MMA staple competing in PFL twice starting with her PFL Challenger Series win in 2023. Last season she defeated Desiree Yanez via a first-round rear-naked choke in her official PFL debut. To make matters worse for Ditcheva, not only does Mauldin have a ground game but she has a boxing win under her belt too. Double trouble.
There's zero chance this goes to the scorecards.
PFL San Antonio full card
MAIN CARD | 10 p.m. ET | ESPN 2 and ESPN + | April 4
- Heavyweight Regular Season: Ante Delija (24-5) vs. Valentin Moldavsky (12-3)
- Heavyweight Regular Season: Denis Goltsov (32-8) vs. Linton Vassell (24-8)
- Women’s Flyweight Regular Season: Liz Carmouche (20-7) vs. Juliana Velasquez (12-2)
- Heavyweight Regular Season: Tyrell Fortune (13-2) vs. Daniel James (14-7-1)
EARLY CARD | 6 p.m. ET | ESPN +
- Women’s Flyweight Regular Season: Dakota Ditcheva (10-0) vs. Lisa Mauldin (6-3)
- Heavyweight Regular Season: Bruno Cappelozza (15-7) vs. Sergei Bilostenniy (11-3)
- Women’s Flyweight Regular Season Bout: Taila Santos (19-3) vs. Denise Kielholtz (8-5)
- Heavyweight Regular Season: Steve Mowry (10-1-1) vs. Oleg Popov (16-1)
- Women’s Flyweight Regular Season: Kana Watanabe (12-2-1) vs. Shanna Young (9-5)
- Women’s Flyweight Regular Season: Chelsea Hackett (4-1-1) vs. Jena Bishop (6-0)
- Featherweight Showcase: Lucas Brennan (9-0) vs. Dimitre Ivy (12-7)
