PFL Finals predictions
Here's who we think will be the PFL champions at the end of the night.
Renan Ferreira vs. Denis Goltsov prediction
The PFL's heavyweight division doesn't seem to carry the same glamour the UFC's counterpart does but this year's heavyweight title fight pits two elite finishers against each other. Renan Ferreira has a 91 percent finishing rate with nine out of 11 wins coming by way of knockout.
His opponent, Denis Goltsov, is just as impressive with his hands, having won 15 fights by KO. What Goltsov also has is an elite ground game, having finished 11 opponents by submission. He finished everyone he met during the regular season, much like Ferreira, but can rely on a more well-rounded game to help him leave 2023 as the PFL's heavyweight champion.
Prediction: Denis Goltsov by submission (Round 2)
Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Clay Collard prediction
The 2023 PFL Finals close out with easily their most anticipated matchup. Olivier Aubin-Mercier has become one of the faces of the PFL after winning last year's lightweight title. He has emerged as a true star following his up-and-down spell with the UFC and will be looking to make it 10 straight victories in the PFL on Friday.
Another man who has made a name for himself once he left the UFC is Clay Collard. Although this is the first time he finds himself in a final, Collard has huge wins over Anthony Pettis, Jeremy Stephens, and Shane Burgos during his PFL tenure. The fact that these two have never faced each other despite entering the promotion around the same time adds even more intrigue in what should be a very close fight.
Both men enjoy different strengths as Collard prefers to let his hands go while Aubin-Mercier takes a more rounded approach towards his opponents. Anybody could go to sleep at any time but given the magnitude of the fight, expect a tight encounter between two of the most recognizable names in the PFL. Aubin-Mercier manages to win a close decision to retain his title.
Prediction: Olivier Aubin-Mercier by decision