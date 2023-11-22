PFL Finals predictions
Here's who we think will be the PFL champions at the end of the night.
Josh Silveira vs. Impa Kasanganay prediction
Josh Silveira and Impa Kasanganay should both be very proud to have reached the PFL light-heavyweight final. After all, close to 30 percent of the PFL's 205-pound division was banned for using banned substances. The list includes 2022 winner Rob Wilkinson and new signing Thiago Santos.
They may not be the household names but there is plenty to be excited about. Silveira was one win away from facing Wilkinson in last season's final and boasts a 92 percent finish rate. Kasanganay has been on a tear since leaving the UFC, winning his last five fights including a 4-0 record in the PFL.
This is easily the biggest fight of their careers and both will lay it all on the line to become champions for the very first time. Silveira is on a three-fight finishing streak and he extends it to four on Friday.
Prediction: Josh Silveira by KO/TKO (Round 3)
Sabidou Sy vs. Magomed Magomedkerimov prediction
This fight has gone under the radar in terms of excitement, but make no mistake, it could easily be the fight of the night. Sabidou Sy comes into it as the defending welterweight champion, hoping to win the 170-pound tournament in back-to-back seasons.
Magomedkerimov is also a former PFL welterweight champion, having won the tournament back in 2018. What makes this even more intriguing is that they have already faced each other, with Magomedkerimov picking up a unanimous decision win over Sy in the 2021 tournament.
Both fighters have the necessary skills to put each other out and the experience of being on this stage. It will all come down to who can land that finishing blow both have shown in the past. With Sy having revenge on his mind, as well as the opportunity to become a two-time champion, and it gives him the edge in a competitive matchup.
Prediction: Sabidou Sy by decision
Larissa Pacheco vs. Marina Mokhnatkina prediction
One of the stories of the year in 2022 was when Larissa Pacheco shocked the world when she defeated PFL queen Kayla Harrision to win her first PFL title. Now, Pacheco looks to become the reigning champion of another division, women's featherweight, although her opponent promises to be just as tough.
Marina Mokhnatkina may not have the power Pacheco possesses but she's perhaps the most skilled grappler in the whole PFL, let alone in her division. An eight-time Sambo Russian champion, Mokhnatkina's only loss in the PFL was to Harrison and she has raised her game to a whole new level in 2023.
Still, there is a reason why Pacheco is listed as a -700 favorite at the time of writing. Her combination of skills are matched by very few and she will leave the Smartcage not just as a two-time champion but one of the faces of the PFL as they head into their new era.
Prediction: Larissa Pacheco by KO/TKO (Round 2)