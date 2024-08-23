PFL changes tune on Muhammad Mokaev, Tom Aspinall as back-up & Stipe Miocic injury
By Amy Kaplan
I'll be breaking down the news from around the combat sports world and giving you my take on it in this new daily column. Check back every morning to see the biggest or most obscure headlines and what I think about them below.
PFL backtracks on Muhammad Mokaev opinion
When the UFC released Muhammad Mokaev, the PFL weighed in to say they were not interested in the former flyweight. It seems they have changed their minds. “I believe Muhammad Mokaev could absolutely be the future face of flyweights within the Professional Fighters League, should that be a weight class we open up in the Global Season or within our Bellator platform,” PFL CEO Pete Murray told Sherdog. “It’s absolutely something we’re looking at, and this kid is impressive.”
It's a little weird from publicly saying "nah" and insulting the fighter to then saying he could be the face of your division in a matter of just a few weeks. It kind of makes me think the first comments were said about someone he didn't actually know anything about. Then, after actually looking into him they realized he was an asset. Kinda cringe if you ask me.
Tom Aspinall says he's been asked to be the Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic back-up fighter
UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall says the UFC has asked him to be the back-up figher for the Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic fight which has yet to be announced but is expected for November. “After my last fight with Curtis Blaydes, there was some talk about me being the backup fight,” Aspinall said. “The UFC spoke to me directly about that. I said I’m in. If somebody pulls out, I’m in... I’ll be prepared for that date, so you let me know. I’ll be there. I’m ready to take the fight. I’m the No. 1 in the division, not Jon Jones, not Stipe Miocic. They’re a couple of older fellas having a fight, fighting for the title for some reason. I don’t know why that reason is. But I am the guy at heavyweight and I’m ready to prove that on an hour’s notice if I need to.”
I'm shocked that anyone found this news shocking. If the interim champion isn't the back-up that would be pretty messed up. But I guess the UFC has done weirder things.
Stipe Miocic denies injury claims
Aspinall went on social media to ignite a rumor that Stipe Miocic was injured and would not be able to fight Jon Jones. Miocic has denied those claims with a "fake news" meme inspired by Donald Trump.
I think where there is smoke there is fire and there's a reason this fight has not been announced yet. Something is keeping this fight from being announced and we don't know what that is yet.