PFL Battle of the Giants press conference live stream, start time, athlete list
By Amy Kaplan
The PFL will be hosting a massive fight card dubbed Battle of the Giants on Oct. 19 which will be headlined by the promotional debut of former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. He'll be taking on PFL's 2023 heavyweight champion Renan Ferreira for the PFL Super Fight belt. In the co-main event are two of MMA's best female fighters as Bellator featherweight champion and WMMA GOAT, Cris "Cyborg" Justino makes her PFL debut against PFL's only double champion, Larissa Pacheco.
But before the event even goes down, the PFL will host a pre-fight press conference from Washington D.C. ahead of their last PFL Playoff event of the year. Here's everything you need to know about the press conference, including who is hosting and how to watch.
Watch the Battle of the Giants press conference here
Hosting the press conference is PFL's Jake Paul, who signed with the promotion but hasn't yet made his debut. Paul has been spending his career in the boxing ring and recently defeated Mike Parry and will fight Mike Tyson on Netflix later this year.
WHEN: Thursday, August 22 – 1 p.m. ET
WHO: Francis Ngannou, Renan Ferreira, Jake Paul, Cris Cyborg, Larissa Pacheco
WHERE: The Anthem, Washington, DC
The press conference happens just one day before the PFL Playoffs conclude with welterweights and featherweight fighters. Topping that card is 2022 champion Brendan Loughnane taking on Kai Kamaka. That fight airs on ESPN+ on Friday.