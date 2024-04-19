PFL 3: Andrey Koreshkov vs. Magomed Umalatov results [UPDATED LIVE]
Live updates from the PFL 3: Andrey Koreshkov vs. Magomed Umalatov regular season fight night.
The PFL's regular season for 2024 continues with the third installment. Live from Chicago, Illinois, PFL 3 features the beginning of two other divisions' journeys this tournament, and it takes place on Friday, April 19. The promotion makes its return to Chicago, in a follow-up to their June 2018 PFL 2 event. The Wintrust Arena will host the PFL as the featherweight and welterweight divisions put on an exciting 12-fight card.
At the top of the card will be the welterweight bout between Andrey Koreshkov and Magomed Umalatov. Being a former Bellator welterweight champion, Koreshkov makes his promotional debut against the returning Umalatov, who remains undefeated in his 14-fight career.
The penultimate fight of the evening will be at featherweight as 2022 PFL featherweight champion Brendan Loughnane goes up against Bellator competitor Pedro Carvalho. With over 40 fights combined between the two, this fight will pit the best experience against each other.
The card will also feature former interim Bellator welterweight champion Logan Storley making his PFL debut. He does so against fellow debutant Shamil Musaev, who is yet to be defeated in his 17-fight long career. The featherweight division will see the return of 2023 PFL featherweight championship runner-up Gabriel Alves Braga, who attempts to capture the gold in 2024. Bellator's Justin Gonzales looks to bounce back in his own record by entering the PFL's Smart Cage.
A thrilling rematch is set to take place at welterweight as Goiti Yamauchi and Neiman Gracie meet in the Smart Cage. Both being Bellator fighters, the two had a previous encounter at Bellator 284 on August 12, 2022, with Yamauchi being the successful one. The main card's curtain-raiser will see Bubba Jenkins make his fourth attempt at claiming the PFL featherweight championship, as he goes up against Kai Kamaka III. Kamaka has had experience in the UFC and Bellator, and now makes his debut within the PFL.
The feature prelim bout will be a featherweight bout between former Bellator featherweight championship challenger Ádám Borics and Enrique Barzola. Leading up that will be another featherweight bout between the undefeated Timur Khizriev and Brett Johns, who is an alumni of both the UFC and Bellator.
The welterweight division will feature Laureano Staropoli, who is on a four-fight winning streak, welcoming the undefeated ONE Championship alumni Murad Ramazanov. Kicking off the tournament match-ups of the evening will be the welterweight clash between Don Madge, who makes his debut at welterweight, against Bellator competitor Brennan Ward.
Those 10 fights will be for the tournament but, outside of that, there will be two other fights to open up the card. Those two fights will also be within the featherweight and welterweight divisions. PFL's Tyler Diamond hopes to bounce back from a previous loss as he meets the dominant Otto Rodrigues at featherweight. Opening up the card will be the welterweight bout between Bellator's Romain Debienne and the undefeated Thad Jean, who has fought for PFL previously.
This page will be updated live throughout the night as the action unfolds.
PFL 3 live results [Updated]
Magomed Umalatov defeated Andrey Koreshkov via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Brendan Loughnane defeated Pedro Carvalho via TKO - Round 1, 1:26
Shamil Musaev defeated Logan Storley via KO - Round 2, 0:27
Gabriel Braga defeated Justin Gonzales via KO - Round 1, 4:59
Goiti Yamauchi defeated Neiman Gracie via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Kai Kamaka III defeated Bubba Jenkins via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
PRELIMS
Adam Borics defeated Enrique Barzola via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Timur Khizriev defeated Brett Johns via unanimous decision (30-37, 30-27, 30-27)
Murad Ramazanov defeated Laureano Staropoli via submission (rear-naked choke) — Round 1, 4:06
Don Madge defeated Brennan Ward via submission (rear-naked choke) — Round 1, 1:02
Tyler Diamond defeated Otto Rodrigues via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)
Thad Jean defeated Romain Debienne via knockout — Round 1, 2:07