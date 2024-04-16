PFL 3: Andrey Koreshkov vs. Magomed Umalatov fight card, start time, channel guide, betting odds
Everything you need to know about PFL 3 which takes place in Chicago on April 19.
By Amy Kaplan
The Professional Fighters League is heading to Chicago for its third regular season event of the 2024 season. The event features featherweight and welterweight fighters competing for the first chance to earn points this season. The card takes place on Friday, April 19.
The card is headlined by Andrey Koreshkov vs. Magomed Umalatov and welterweight scrap. Koreshkov is riding a five-fight win streak and is coming over from the Bellator merger. His most recent win was a split decision victory over Lorenz Larkin in July. Umalatov hasn't fought since June 2023 when he won a decision over Nayib López. He's currently undefeated in his professional career.
The co-main event features the return of 2022 champion Brendan Loughnane who takes on Pedro Carvalho. Loughnane was eliminated from the 2023 season after getting knocked out by Jesus Pinedo in the regular season. Pinedo ended up winning the whole season. He'll come back to competition for the first time since June 2023. Carvalho, a Bellator staple, is riding a two-fight losing streak and looks to get back in the win column with the hardest test of his new PFL career.
Other stand-outs on the card are fan favorites Bubba Jenkins, Brennan Ward, Gabriel Braga, and Don Madge.
PFL 3 fight card
Main card | ESPN & ESPN + | 10 p.m. ET
- Andrey Koreshkov vs. Magomed Umalatov, welterweight
- Brendan Loughnane vs. Pedro Carvalho, featherweight
- Logan Storley vs. Shamil Musaev, welterweight
- Gabriel Braga vs. Justin Gonzalez, featherweight
- Goiti Yamauchi vs. Neiman Gracie, welterweight
- Bubba Jenkins vs. Kai Kamaka, featherweight
Preliminary card | ESPN + | 6:30 p.m. ET
- Adam Borics vs. Enrique Barzola, featherweight
- Timur Khizriev vs. Brett Johns, featherweight
- Laureano Staropoli vs. Murad Ramazanov, welterweight
- Don Madge vs. Kyle Crutchmer, welterweight
PFL 3 odds
The betting odds for PFL 3 have not yet been added to DraftKings. We'll update when and if they are added to the sportsbook.