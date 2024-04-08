PFL 2 fight card, start time, channel guide, betting odds
Everything you need to know about the second PFL event of the regular season.
The PFL will continue the start of the regular season in Las Vegas featuring light heavyweights and lightweights. 2023 light heavyweight champion Impa Kasanganay will headline against former Bellator fighter Alex Polizzi.
Kasanganay came over to the PFL after stints in the UFC and Eagle FC, winning six straight including the light heavyweight tournament. With the purchase of Bellator, Kasangany faced off against Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen but lost a close split decision. Polizzi is currently on a two-fight skid.
The co-main event features the 2022 light heavyweight champion Rob Wilkinson against newcomer Tom Breese. Wilkinson was ruled out of the 2023 tournament after testing positive for elevated testosterone. Former UFC and KSW fighter Breese picked up a win at PFL Europe 4 in December and will make his official debut.
Former Bellator lightweight champion Patricky "Pitbull" Freire will face veteran Clay Collard. Pitbull is 2-4 in his last six while Collard is currently on a two-fight losing streak. Antonio Carlos Junior will be making his return after missing the 2023 season due to injury. Carlos Junior won the 2021 tournament and hasn't lost since joining the organization. Carlos Junior will face former Bellator fighter Simon Biyong who is looking to get back in the win column.
The rest of the main card is rounded out by familiars Josh Silveira and Sadibou Sy and newcomers Mads Burnell and Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov. The preliminary card is headlined by former Bellator lightweight champion Brent Primus and Bruno Miranda. Primus is coming off a no-contest against Bellator lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov and Miranda is coming off a loss to 2023 lightweight champion Olivier Aubin-Mercier. The rest of the card is rounded out by newcomers Gadzhi Rabadanov, Jay Jay Wilson, and Adam Piccolotti.
PFL 2 full fight card
MAIN CARD | ESPN | 9 p.m. ET
- Impa Kasanganay vs. Alex Polizzi
- Rob Wilkinson vs. Tom Breese
- Clay Collard vs. Patricky Pitbull
- Mads Burnell vs. Michael Dufort
- Sadibou Sy vs. Josh Silveira
- Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov vs. Jakob Nedoh
- Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Simon Biyong
PRELIMINARY CARD | ESPN+ | 6:30 p.m. ET
- Bruno Miranda vs. Brent Primus
- Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Solomon Renfro
- Jay Jay Wilson vs. Adam Piccolotti
- Elvin Espinoza vs. Anthony Romero
- Marcelo Nunes vs. TBA
PFL 2 betting odds
According to DraftKings, the biggest favorite on the card is the 2023 champion Impa Kasangany (-525), against newcomer Alex Polizzi (+425). Former champion Rob Wilkinson is a -185 favorite against Tom Breese (+154). Clay Collard is a -198 favorite against former Bellator champion Patricky "Pitbull" Freire (+164). Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.