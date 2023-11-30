Former UFC star thinks Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship is 'fabricated' (Video)
Paige VanZant is calling BS on the romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.
By Amy Kaplan
Paige VanZant is not buying in to all the publicity surrounding the whirlwind romance between pop star Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.
The couples growing romance has dominated headlines since she first appeared at the Week 3 game between the Chiefs and the Chicago Bears. Photos of the pair aften an alleged make-out session went viral on social media as did when Swift changed the lyrics of one of her songs to include Kelce.
But the former UFC fan favorite turned OnlyFans model is calling BS on the love story.
“I think that the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce love story, I believe it’s 100 percent fake,” VanZant said on A Kickass Love Story, the podcast she hosts alongside her MMA fighter husband, Austin Vanderford. “Come for me, ‘Swifties.’ I have UFC fans coming for me. I think I can handle the ‘Swifties.’
“I believe it is 100 percent fake,” she continued. “It is publicity. It is — one, it’s huge for the NFL because yes, the NFL is big. Taylor Swift is huge and now she’s getting an entirely different demographic to come watch the NFL. Think of the wives that are buying Travis Kelce jerseys now. It’s a huge publicity play on both fronts. It’s good for Taylor Swift, it’s good for the NFL, it’s good for Travis Kelce. There is so much strategic stuff that’s happening.”
Even the NFL has been capitalizing on the romance. The Wall Street Journal has credited Swift for the bolster in people tuning in to watch games, in hopes of catching Swift on the broadcast.