Paige VanZant made more money on OnlyFans in 1 day than 'entire fighting career' (Video)
Paige VanZant probably doesn't ever have to fight again thanks to OnlyFans.
By Amy Kaplan
Now we know why Paige VanZant hasn't fought in a while ... she doesn't need the money.
According to the former UFC and bare-knuckle fighter, she makes more money selling videos and photos of herself than she ever did fighting.
"I’d say when I made the switch to OnlyFans, there’s a lot of stuff I’ve done in my career and I’ve been really fortunate my career even outside of the UFC and outside of fighting has been pretty successful,” VanZant said. “I’ve worked pretty hard in other industries and trying to cross over to more of a mainstream personality. But yes, OnlyFans has definitely been my largest source of income, I would say combined, in my fighting career. I think I’ve made more money in 24 hours on OnlyFans than I did in my entire fighting career combined.”
VanZant hasn't fought in the cage or a ring since July 2021 where she lost a decision to Rachael Ostovich in bare-knuckle. She hasn't won a fight since 2019, when she ironically beat Ostovich in the UFC Octagon.
VanZant has more main stream noteriety since she appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition and as a contestant on Dancing With the Stars, she came in second overall. She also appeared on the Food Network show Chopped.
She says that making the leap to the more adult-content side of things wasn't an easy decision.
“I was nervous about the stigma but now it’s hard to walk away from,” VanZant said. “… But I feel like if you’re one of those people who were born poor and grew up poor and then you become rich, it’s almost like you always just feel poor. You always want to continue to work hard.
She is married to fellow fighter, Bellator's Austin Vanderford who she married in 2018 and oftentimes appears in her photos and videos.
“I am lucky I’m in a position where I’ve been able to help my family, My husband and I help our family. We do everything we can to bring everybody up to the table. … For me, it justifies doing exclusive content knowing that I’m helping take care of everybody around me.”