Paddy Pimblett reacts to UFC 304 start time, Manny Pacquiao returns & ESPN's top 10 WMMA fighters
By Amy Kaplan
I'll be breaking down the news from around the combat sports world and giving you my take on it in this new daily column. Check back every morning to see the biggest or most obscure headlines and what I think about them below.
Paddy Pimblett reacts to UFC 304 start time
Paddy Pimblett commented on the controversial start time for the event. “I’ll be fighting at about 4:00 A.M. It’s f*cking ridiculous,” Pimblett told Best Online Poker Sites. “In America, the main card starts at like 8:00 P.M., so I’d normally fight at about 9:00 or 10:00. It’s an advantage for the American fighters. It’s an advantage for Bobby Green, Belal Muhammad, and Curtis Blaydes because obviously, they’re coming over on their time. It’s not like they’re going to be jet-lagged. They’re going to just do the same but we’ve got to f*ck about with time frames and sh*t. It’s ridiculous."
I'm not so sure that he's right that it favors the American fighters because, unless they stay on American time the entire time they are in Manchester, they will still have jet lag. I think it's a disadvantage to ALL fighters. Media and pre-fight obligations will force them to all get on local time.
Manny Pacquiao is fighting at RIZIN
Legendary boxer, Manny Pacquiao will compete in an exhibition fight at Super RIZIN 3 on Sunday, July 28 inside Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.
A lot of boxing fans aren't recognizing this as Pacquiao's real return to boxing since it's an exhibition fight but, overall, it really doesn't matter. All we care about is getting to watch him in action once again.
ESPN reveals it's top 10 WMMA fighters of all time
ESPN released a list of their top 10 favorite female fighters of all-time and it's caused a lot of controversy. Here's their top 10.
1. Amanda Nunes (23-5)
2. Cris Cyborg (27-2, 1 NC)
3. Ronda Rousey (12-2)
4. Valentina Shevchenko (23-4-1)
5. Joanna Jędrzejczyk (16-5)
6. Rose Namajunas (13-6)
7. Zhang Weili (25-3)
8. Miesha Tate (20-9)
9. Megumi Fujii (26-3)
10. Holly Holm (15-7, 1 NC)
I think this list is perfect. A lot of fans were bothered by how high up Ronda Rousey ranked but her contribution to WMMA should not be underestimated. They even included a fighter from outside of the UFC in Megumi Fujii. Great list guys!