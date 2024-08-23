Paddy Pimblett gives his prediction for Sean O'Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili
By Amy Kaplan
UFC lightweight stat Paddy Pimblett has weighed in on the upcoming bantamweight title fight between UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley and No. 1 contender, Merab Dvalishvili. Pimblett spoke about the fight to Action Network in a recent interview.
"Grappler vs. striker isn’t it? It’s whoever can implement the game plan. I see Dana’s not very happy with Merab for the business with his cut. It made me laugh.," Pimbett said referring to the the cut Dvalishvilis shared on his social media. UFC president Dana White wasn't happy with the overshare and made sure to let Dvalishvili know during a recent post-fight interview. "But, yeah it's all about if Sean can use his length against the wrestling Because we all know Merab’s game plan is to come in, shoot him, take him down, maul him on the ground and just suffocate him.
He continued, "But, Sean needs to keep it range. He uses kicks, uses punches. And it's just, as I say, it's whoever can implement the game plan."
O'Malley and Dvalishvili will be the headlining fight at the Sphere in Las Vegas a historic event for the promotion which will act as UFC 306 and UFC Noche, sponsored by Rhiyad Season. It's a mouthful.
Paddy Pimblett wants Renato Moicano or Dan Hooker next
Outside of the O'Malley vs. Dvalishvili prediction, Pimblett also weighed in on who he'd like to fight next. I think I'm gonna move up the rankings anyway because [Rafael] Dos Anjos has said he won't fight at lightweight again, and he's gonna fight welterweight from now on. So probably gonna get moved up to 14," Pimblett said of his spot in the rankings. "But now I wanna fight Renato Moicano. He wants to fight me. I wanna fight him."
Pimblett is coming off a major win over King Green at UFC 304. Moicano is also coming off a big win over Jalin Turner at UFC 300 but he's currently booked to fight Benoît Saint-Denis at UFC Paris.
"I think it'd be a fun fight for everyone involved. We'd end up having a good fight. Yeah. If it was up to me, it's Moicano. It's a good scrap," he said. I'll just keep fighting and winning. If I get offered Dan Hooker I'll take it. Jump right up to rank 5, and then it probably will be in a title eliminator next. So, yeah, I'm game for any of them. As I say, any name gets sent to me, that's all sound. I'm not shying away from fighting anyone."