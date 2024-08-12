Paddy Pimblett is fat again, AJ McKee's next fight & Adesanya blasts Dricus du Plessis
By Amy Kaplan
I'll be breaking down the news from around the combat sports world and giving you my take on it in this new daily column. Check back every morning to see the biggest or most obscure headlines and what I think about them below.
Paddy Pimblett has shown off his massive weight gain again
Paddy Pimblett shared a video of himself gaining 42 pounds just one week after he defeated Bobby Green at UFC 304.
The fluctuation of weight between fight week Paddy and everyday Paddy is unbelievable. It's wild to see how fat he gets and then how fit he looks fight week. At some point, this is going to catch up to him though and his career could be ruined.
AJ McKee has announced his next fight
Former Bellator champion AJ McKee has announced he'll be fighting on the PFL card in Saudi Arabia. He didn't reveal his opponent but this will be his first fight since defeating Clay Collard at PFL vs. Bellator in February.
I'm excited to see AJ is coming back but I am curious who he might be fighting. I hope it's a big name or an exciting fight and not something just to let him get a win in. I'd like to see him more active in 2025.
Israel Adesanya thinks Dricus du Plessis is ‘privileged’
Former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is taking aim at Dricus du Plessis ahead of their fight at UFC 305. “I want him to take accountability for his remarks,” Adesanya told TMZ Sports. “Abdul Razak [Alhassan] said it before his fight about three weeks ago, saying, ‘I respect Dricus, but he’s a b*tch for what he said.’ He’s a b*tch. Because Dricus is saying, ‘I trained in Africa. I do this in Africa,’ and people like Razak and myself who are forced to flee our own country because of a better opportunity, he’ll never understand that because he lives behind the f*cking gates of his privileged life in South Africa, and he’s able to do that there"
I am a white woman living in America so I have zero place to talk about the Black experience. I think we all need to listen to what Adesanaya says because we can't understand where he's coming from and his experience needs to be respected.