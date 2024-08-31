Oscar De La Hoya pleads with Floyd Mayweather, Vince Morales' submission & Carla Esparza's retirement
By Amy Kaplan
In this article, I break down the news from around the combat sports world and giving you my take on it in this new daily column. Check back every morning to see the biggest or most obscure headlines and what I think about them below.
Oscar De La Hoya pleads with Floyd Mayweather
Oscar De La Hoya wants Floyd Mayweather to stop with his exhibition bouts. “It was so embarrassing," he said in a recent Instagram video. "Floyd, you’re 50 years old. You’re a legend in this sport, and I’ve stood up for you in countless interviews, including Shannon Sharpe’s podcast last week. But you have to stop embarrassing yourself with these exhibitions. I know life i hard and life is expensive, but come one man, put your legacy first. Nobody wants to remember you like this.”
De La Hoya is not alone in this sentiment. The fans are not showing up in droves to see Mayweather fight the grandson of a dead mob boss. There's no excitement to any of his exhibitions and since there's really nothing at stake no one even cares about the outcome. They are pointless money grabs and De La Hoya is right, it's quite embarrassing.
Vince Morales secured modified Peruvian necktie
UFC veteran Vince Morales won his United Fight League 5 main event against Hunter Azure on Friday night. But it wasn't just the win that was exciting, he found the submission in the final minute of the fight with a modified Peruvian necktie.
This win marks the fifth in a row for Morales since his departure from the UFC. Four of his five wins came via finish too. I think it's time to give Morales another shot in the UFC, especially with a win like that.
Carla Esparza explains her decision to retire
Former two time champion Carla Esparza has explained why UFC 307 will be her last fight in MMA. “This decision took a lot of thought,” Esparza told MMA Fighting. “I always said that when this sport stopped being fun for me and I lost my passion, that would be the time to hang it up. But that hasn’t happened. I still go to training like hungry to learn. I’m still so passionate about learning and growing in this sport and evolving. It wasn’t that for me. It’s so many things.
If this is how Esparza is feeling now, she probably should have just left MMA behind. I understand her wanting to get one final fight in but I'm worried that decision might come to bite her in the butt in the long run. I hope I'm wrong.