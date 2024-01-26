ONE Friday Night Fights 49 results & highlights
Everything you need to know about ONE Friday Night Fights 49.
ONE Championship delivered yet another exciting Friday Night Fight event on Friday, January 26. Live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the promotion kicks off the double-header weekend with an exciting 12-fight card.
This was the 49th edition of ONE Championship's Friday Fights and assisted in kicking off the promotion's 2024 event calendar. The card featured two disciplines taking center stage as MMA started the night off before Muay Thai action took center stage.
The main event featured Nakrob Fairtex going up against Pettonglor Sitluangpeenumfon. This is the best of Thai Nak Muay fighters clashing in a match that could have implications in the flyweight Muay Thai title picture.
The card also featured eight-time Muay Thai champion Rafi Bohic making a return to the ONE cage, and he does so against the near-flawless Abdallah Ondash. Freddie Haggerty - the younger brother of Jonathan Haggerty - also makes his promotional debut at the event.
As expected, Thailand was the most represented nation on the card but this was an international affair as the likes of Spain, Lebanon, and others were featured. The ONE FC fight night event produced a mixed bag of finishes, as well as battles that went the distance.
This is the prelude to ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru which takes place on Sunday, January 28.
ONE Friday Night Fights 49 results
- Nakrob Fairtex def. Pettonglor Sitluangpeenumfon via unanimous decision (Muay Thai)
- Kongchai Chanaidonmueang def. Xavier Gonzalez via unanimous decision (Muay Thai)
- Abdallah Ondash def. Parnpet Sor Jor Lekmuangnon via KO, R1 - 01:12 (Muay Thai)
- Khunponnoi Sor Sommai def. Amil Shahmarzade via KO, R2 - 01:44 (Muay Thai)
- Yodnumchai Fairtex def. Chokdee Maxjandee via KO, R2 - 02:39 (Muay Thai)
- Kaimookkhao Wor Jakawut def. Sitthichai Sor Dechapan via TKO, R2 - 02:09 (Muay Thai)
- Yod-Iq Or Pimolsri def. Rafi Bohic via unanimous decision (Muay Thai)
- Freddie Haggerty def. Dankalong Sor Dechapan via KO, R2 - 00:14 (Muay Thai)
- Abdulla Dayakaev def. Sevket Cerkez via KO, R2 - 01:39 (Muay Thai)
- Ramadan Ondash def. Yangdam via KO, R1 - 01:20 (Muay Thai)
- Namo Fazil def. Jae Woong Yoon via unanimous decision (MMA)
- Anita Karim def. Adriana Fusini via submission, R1 - 02:20 (MMA)