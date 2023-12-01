ONE Championship Friday Fights 43 results & highlights
ONE Championship's Friday Fights 43 took place on Friday, December 1. Here are the full results and highlights of the card.
ONE Championship delivered yet another exciting Friday Fight event on Friday, December 1. As per usual, ONE FC returned to its home base of the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand and, this time, they had a 12-fight card in store for fight fans around the world.
This was the 43rd edition of ONE Championship's Friday Fights and ushered in the final month of the year for the promotion. The card featured two disciplines taking center stage as MMA started the night off before Muay Thai action took over.
The main event featured two-time Lumpinee Stadium Muay Thai World Champion, Kongsuk Suanluangrotyok, looking to make a comeback following his first professional loss in late September. He did so against Pettonglor Sitluangpeenumfon, who continues steadily building up his record in the flyweight division.
As expected, Thailand was the most represented nation on the card but this was an international affair as the likes of Australia, Japan, Mongolia, and others were featured. The ONE FC fight night event produced a mixed bag of finishes, as well as battles that went the distance.
ONE Championship Friday Fights 43 results
- Pettonglor Sitluangpeenumfon def. Kongsuk Fairtex via split decision (Muay Thai)
- Kongthoranee Sor Sommai def. Parsa Aminpour via KO, R3 - 01:07 (Muay Thai)
- Sibsan Nokkhao KorMor11 def. Award Kazimba via unanimous decision (Muay Thai)
- Chokdee Maxjandee def. Yousif Qadir via KO, R2 - 00:48 (Muay Thai)
- Jomjai Naksugym def. Kaoklai Chor Hapayak via unanimous decision (Muay Thai)
- Petnamkhong Mongkolpet def. BM Fairtex via KO, R3 - 01:45 (Muay Thai)
- Aslamjon Ortikov def. Chatanan Sor Jor Joyprajin via KO, R1 - 02:33 (Muay Thai)
- Mustafa Al Tekreeti def. Chanajon PK Saenchai via KO, R2 - 01:43 (Muay Thai)
- Rambong Sor Therapat def. Jiduo Yibu via unanimous decision (Muay Thai)
- Nachyn Sat def. Carlos Alvarez via TKO, R2 - 04:27 (MMA)
- Ryosuke Honda def. Dave Bangguigui via unanimous decision (MMA)
- Faine Mesquita def. Baktygul Kurmanbekova via unanimous decision (MMA)