ONE Championship Fight Night 18 results & highlights
ONE Championship's Fight Night 18 took place on Friday, January 12. Here are the full results and highlights of the card.
ONE Championship kicked off the 2024 year with an exciting Fight Night event on Friday, January 12. As per usual, ONE FC returned to its home base of the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand and, serving as the second show in a double-event weekend for the promotion, this thrilling 9-fight card was sure to be entertaining for fight fans around the world.
The main event of the evening was set to be a pivotal featherweight MMA bout, which could have implications on the title scene in 2024. Shamil Gasanov tested his 100% finishing rate against the fast-rising Oh Ho Taek, who is a knockout and submission specialist in his own right.
The co-main event was a Muay Thai affair in the bantamweight division. Thailand's Suablack Tor Pran49 looked to continue his finishing ways by welcoming the debuting Stefan Korodi from Ireland to the promotion.
The ONE Championship Fight Night 18 event featured a blend of international talent, with the nations of South Korea, Romania, and Russia being amongst the representatives on the night. The night offered a showcase of different combat sports disciplines including kickboxing, Muay Thai, and MMA matches across different weight classes.
Below are the full results and highlights from the event.
ONE Championship Fight Night 18 results
- Shamil Gasanov def. Oh Ho Taek via unanimous decision (MMA)
- Suablack Tor Pran49 def. Stefan Korodi via unanimous decision (Muay Thai)
- Kwon Won II def. Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg via TKO, R2 - 02:40 (MMA)
- Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong def. Shakir Al-Tekreeti via TKO, R2 - 01:44 (Muay Thai)
- Artem Belakh def. Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu via TKO, R2 - 04:55 (MMA)
- Liam Nolan def. Ali Aliev via unanimous decision (Muay Thai)
- Kang Ji Won def. Mikhail Jamal Abdul-Latif via TKO, R2 - 04:09 (MMA)
- Beybulat Isaev def. Yuri Farcas via unanimous decision (Kickboxing)
- Ibragim Dauev def. Mark Abelardo via unanimous decision (MMA)