ONE Championship to cover costs to get Fariyar Aminipour's body home to Iran
Fariyar Aminipour died in a motorcycle accident this week.
By Amy Kaplan
ONE Championship fighter Fariyar Aminipour died in a motorcycle accident in Thailand this week.
"It is with very heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Fariyar Aminipour," his gym wrote when announcing the news. "At only 23 years old, Fariyar had already accomplished so much, and was well on track to achieving his dream of becoming a ONE world champion. His legacy will live on and never forgotten!"
According to The Mirror, Aminipour was "riding his motorbike through a tunnel at the side of the Chaofa West Road, in Phuket, where he crashed and suffered a major head injury on Thursday morning."
Police Lieutenant Colonel Wiriyaphong Srinuanpan told the outlet, "We are checking CCTV cameras and speaking with witnesses to find out how the accident happened. At the moment, we do not believe any other vehicles were involved."
After his death his family was struggling to pay the costs of having his body brought home to Iran.
ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong was notified of the dilemma on Facebook and immediately sprung to action.
"Thank you for the heads up," Sityodtong wrote on the post tagging him asking for help. "ONE will cover the 350,000 baht to send Fariyar home. I have asked my team to make the arrangements. May this great warrior rest in peace."
Fariyar Aminipour fought for ONE five times from February 2023 until his last fight in December 2023. He holds a 4-1 record in the promotion in both Muay Thai and kickboxing.