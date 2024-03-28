ONE Championship announced 2 fan-favorite fights are heading to the United States
American MMA fans are getting a banger of a fight card from ONE Championship.
By Amy Kaplan
ONE Championship is not holding back when it comes to booking and planning its next trip to the United States. The event, ONE 168: Denver is set for Friday, September 6 at Ball Arena and will be the second time the Singapore-based MMA promotion has held an event in the United States.
And they are making sure some of their very best fights will happen there. Headlining the card is Stamp Fairtex vs. Xiong Jong Nan. On the line is Nan's ONE Championship stawweight MMA title as Fairtex attempts to become a two-division champion.
Stamp is already the first three-sport world champion in ONE Championship history and she looks to cement her already rock-hard legacy even further on American soil. This will be the second time she fights in Colorado. She also fought on the ONE Fight Night 10 card on May 5, 2023. She defeated Alyse Anderson.
ONE Championship announced Stamp Fairtex vs. Xiong Jong Nan will headline the next event in the United States
But that's not the only barnburner on the docket. Jonathan Haggerty will defend his bantamweight Muay Thai title versus Superlek, in a highly anticipated matchup between two of the best in the sport.
The promotions announced it will host four events in the United States in 2024. Dates and locations for the 2024 U.S. events have yet to be confirmed outside of ONE Denver.
Their first American event, ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video, was an overwhelming success. The event was headlined by former UFC champion Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes. Johnson defeated Moraes via decision and defended his ONE Championship flyweight title. He hasn't fought since.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, April 24 at 10 a.m. Mountain Time (MT) on.