ONE Championship 165 live stream, fight card, start time, channel guide
- ONE Championship 165 takes place on Sunday in Japan
- There are several American stars on the card including Sage Northcutt
- Here's how you can watch
ONE Championship makes its return to Tokyo with a stacked pay-per-view card live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. ONE Championship 165 will see two titles being defended.
The headline bout for this card witnesses reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing titleholder Superlek Kiatmoo9 defend the gold against Japan's own Takeru Segawa. Kiatmoo9 has recently celebrated a full year with the title but he faces the challenge of the revered Segawa, who is a three-division K-1 world champion.
The co-main event features Kade Ruotolo defending his lightweight submission grappling title against former title challenger Tommy Langaker. The two had a previus meeting in June 2023, where Ruotolo successfully defended the gold.
The card features a total of 11 fights, from different disciplines in the world of martial arts. There are several must-see fights on this card, including the clash between Shinya Aoki and Sage Northcutt.
Who is fighting at ONE Championship 165?
Main card
- Superlek Kiatmoo9 (c) vs. Takeru Segawa - flyweight kickboxing title fight
- Kade Ruotolo (c) vs. Tommy Langaker - lightweight submission grappling title fight
- Shinya Aoki vs. Sage Northcutt - lightweight MMA fight
- Yoshihiro Akiyama vs. Nieky Holzken - catchweight (187.24) special rules fight
- Marat Grigorian vs. Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong - catchweight (156.5) kickboxing fight
- Garry Tonon vs. Martin Nguyen - featherweight MMA fight
- Itsuki Hirata vs. Ayaka Miura - atomweight MMA fight
Preliminary card
- Danny Kingad vs. Yuya Wakamatsu - flyweight MMA fight
- Rade Opacic vs. Iraj Azizpour - heavyweight kickboxing fight
- Bokang Masunyane vs. Keito Yamakita - strawweight MMA fight
- Hiroba Minowa vs. Gustavo Balart - strawweight MMA fight
How to watch ONE Championship 165?
ONE Championship 165: Superlek vs. Takeru takes place on Sunday, Jan. 28. The event start time will be 5 p.m. JST/3 a.m. EST.
ONE Championship 165: Superlek vs. Takeru will be available to watch on PPV. You can purchase the event here.
Unfortunately, there is no legal way to watch the card for free.
ONE Championship 165 tickets
For those in Tokyo and looking to attend the event, tickets are still available. You can view different ticket options and make a purchase here.