ONE 166: Here's how to watch 3 title fights for free
- ONE 166 will be free on Amazon Prime for American and Canadian fans
- The card will host three title fights and a mix of specialties
- Here's how to watch and when
By Amy Kaplan
If you've ever wanted to see what ONE Championship is all about, now is the time. The Asian-based combat promotion will be hosting its first numbered event on Prime Video this week and there are additional costs to watch.
Viewers in the United States and Canada can watch on Amazon Prime at 7:30am ET on Friday, March 1 when they will host three title fights on the massive card.
And there's probably some names you'll recognize.
ONE 166: Qatar fight card
- ONE middleweight MMA title: Reinier de Ridder (c) vs. Anatoly Malykhin
- ONE featherweight MMA title: Tang Kai (c) vs. Thanh Le (ic)
- ONE strawweight MMA World Title: Jarred Brooks (c) vs. Joshua Pacio
- Heavyweight MMA: Arjan Bhullar vs. Amir Aliakbari
- Catchweight (147 pounds) boxing: Zuhayr Al-Qahtani vs. Mehdi Zatout
- Flyweight submission grappling: Osamah Almarwai vs. Cleber Sousa
- Catchweight (147.75 pound) Muay Thai: Zafer Sayik vs. Vladimir Kuzmin
- Flyweight Muay Thai: Zakaria El Jamari vs. Ali Saldoev
- Bantamweight Muay Thai: Shinji Suzuki vs. Han Zi Hao
- Strawweight MMA: Keito Yamakita vs. Jeremy Miado
The card will host MMA, boxing, Muay Thai, and submission grappling matches. The three titles will all be MMA bouts and feature middleweight, featherweight and strawweight belts.
The main event is middleweight champion Reinier de Ridder looking to defend his title versus legend Anatoly Malykhin. The two featured co-main events are bangers as well. Featherweight champion Tang Kai faces interim champion Thanh Le and the strawweights are champion Jarred Brooks versus the challenger Joshua Pacio.
Also on the card is former UFC fighter Arjan Bhullar who had a tense face-off with Amir Aliakbari ahead of their bout.