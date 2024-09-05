ONE 165: Jonathan Haggerty vs. Superlek fight card, start time, channel guide
By Amy Kaplan
ONE Championship is hosting a major card in Denver, CO this week with ONE Championship 165 on Friday, Sept. 6. The card is headlined by a ONE bantamweight Muay Thai title fight as the reigning champion Jonathan Haggerty defends versus Superlek Kiatmuu9. The card will for free on Amazon Prime starting at 8 p.m. ET.
Also on the card is a ONE flyweight submission grappling title fight between reigning champion Mikey Musumeci who is taking on a short notice replacement fighter, Bebeto Oliveira.
In addition to all the fights, ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong has teased a "big announcement" during the broadcast involving former UFC champion Demetrious Johnson. He had previously said he was taking a break from MMA, so perhaps he's making a return or venturing into a new challenge. “I think DJ’s in Denver for a reason,” Sityodtong said during the pre-fight press conference. “I think people have got to ask him why he’s in Denver. Maybe DJ’s going to announce the biggest fight ever or maybe he’s going to retire. I don’t know but let’s see.”
All the information you need to watch this event will be found below. Fight card is subject to change.
ONE Championship 165 fight card
Main card | AMAZON PRIME | 8 p.m. ET
- Jonathan Haggerty (c) vs. Superlek Kiatmuu9 for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai title
- Mikey Musumeci (c) vs. Bebeto Oliveira for the ONE flyweight Submission Grappling title
- Saeksan Or. Kwanmuang vs. Liam Harrison; Muay Thai
- Aung La Nsang vs. Shamil Erdogan; Middleweights
- John Lineker vs. Asa Ten Pow; Muay Thai
- Maurice Abevi vs. Samat Mamedov; Lightweights
- Hiroyuki Tetsuka vs. Isi Fitikefu; Welterweights
- Alyse Anderson vs. Victoria Souza; Atomweights
- Hiroba Minowa vs. Sanzhar Zakirov; Strawweights
- Adrian Lee vs. Nicholas Cornejo; Lightweights
- Johan Ghazali vs. Josue Cruz; Muay Thai