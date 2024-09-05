Fansided MMA
ONE 165: Jonathan Haggerty vs. Superlek fight card, start time, channel guide

Everything you need to know about ONE Championship 165 which takes place on Friday in Denver.

By Amy Kaplan

ONE Championship
ONE Championship / ONE Championship
ONE Championship is hosting a major card in Denver, CO this week with ONE Championship 165 on Friday, Sept. 6. The card is headlined by a ONE bantamweight Muay Thai title fight as the reigning champion Jonathan Haggerty defends versus Superlek Kiatmuu9. The card will for free on Amazon Prime starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Also on the card is a ONE flyweight submission grappling title fight between reigning champion Mikey Musumeci who is taking on a short notice replacement fighter, Bebeto Oliveira.

In addition to all the fights, ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong has teased a "big announcement" during the broadcast involving former UFC champion Demetrious Johnson. He had previously said he was taking a break from MMA, so perhaps he's making a return or venturing into a new challenge. “I think DJ’s in Denver for a reason,” Sityodtong said during the pre-fight press conference. “I think people have got to ask him why he’s in Denver. Maybe DJ’s going to announce the biggest fight ever or maybe he’s going to retire. I don’t know but let’s see.”

All the information you need to watch this event will be found below. Fight card is subject to change.

ONE Championship 165 fight card

Main card | AMAZON PRIME | 8 p.m. ET

  • Jonathan Haggerty (c) vs. Superlek Kiatmuu9 for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai title
  • Mikey Musumeci (c) vs. Bebeto Oliveira for the ONE flyweight Submission Grappling title
  • Saeksan Or. Kwanmuang vs. Liam Harrison; Muay Thai
  • Aung La Nsang vs. Shamil Erdogan; Middleweights
  • John Lineker vs. Asa Ten Pow; Muay Thai
  • Maurice Abevi vs. Samat Mamedov; Lightweights
  • Hiroyuki Tetsuka vs. Isi Fitikefu; Welterweights
  • Alyse Anderson vs. Victoria Souza; Atomweights
  • Hiroba Minowa vs. Sanzhar Zakirov; Strawweights
  • Adrian Lee vs. Nicholas Cornejo; Lightweights
  • Johan Ghazali vs. Josue Cruz; Muay Thai
