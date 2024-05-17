Oleksandr Usyk stats: Height, weight, reach, net worth & more
Oleksandr Usyk is an undefeated multi-time world champion currently holding the WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion. He has held the titles since 2021 and has been ranked amongst the top 10 best active boxers list by several publications.
Here is everything you need to know about the heavyweight champion.
Oleksandr Usyk record, height, weight & measurables
Oleksandr Usyk's full name is Oleksandr Oleksandrovych Usyk. His stats are ever-changing and we'll update these as they change.
- Record: 21-0-0
- Height: 6 feet 3 inches tall
- Weight: 220.9 pounds (heavyweight)
- Birthday: January 17, 1987
- Age: 37
- Born: Simferopol, Crimean Oblast, Ukranian SSR, Soviet Union
- Nationality: Ukranian
- Reach: 78 inches
- Fight name: The Cat
- Trainer: Anatoly Lomachenko
Oleksandr Usyk net worth
According to GiveMeSport, Usyk is worth $50 million. A majority of this has been made up by his most recent fights. The move from cruiserweight to heavyweight saw a significant increase in Usyk's earnings.
How much money did Oleksandr Usyk make against Anthony Joshua?
Usyk had the first of his two fights against Joshua take place in September 2021 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. According to GiveMeSport, Usyk walked away from the bout with a total purse of $20 million.
How much does Oleksandr Usyk make from endorsements?
Usyk has different endorsements deals, including the likes of sports apparrel and equipment company BoxRaw, as well as Rival Boxing, which manufactures boxing gear. Usyk also has a non-profit organization called Usyk Foundation to assist those suffering from the Russie-Ukraine war.
What was Oleksandr Usyk's biggest fight payday?
Usyk's biggest fight payday to date is the rematch against Joshua. The fight took place in August 2022 at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The fight went the distance before Usyk managed to walk away with the split decision victory. In addition to the victory, Usyk scored his biggest payday. According to GiveMeSport, Usyk walked away with a total purse of $75 million.
Oleksandr Usyk record
Usyk made his professional debut in late 2013. Since then, he has gone undefeated in his 21 fights. Prior to that though, Usyk already had quite a strong history in the world of boxing.
His amateur career lasted between 2005 and 2013, and he competed in the heavyweight division. During this time, he attained an incredible 94-win and 15-loss record. With over 100 fights in his amateur career, Usyk is certainly one of the most experienced fighters. With a professional career running since 2013, Usyk has had some cannot-miss fights.
Oleksandr Usyk vs. Felipe Romero, Nov. 9, 2013: This was Usyk's professional debut fight. He won the fight via a fifth-round knockout.
Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Bruwer, Oct. 4, 2014: Usyk was going up against Daniel Bruwer for the interim WBO Inter-Continental cruiserweight title. He secured a seventh-round technical knockout to win the title, becoming a champion for the first time in his professional career.
Oleksandr Usyk vs. Danie Venter, Dec. 13, 2014: This was Usyk's first defence of the WBO Inter-Continental cruiserweight title. With a TKO victory in the ninth round, Usyk made a major statement with this fight.
Oleksandr Usyk vs. Krzysztof Glowacki, Sep. 17, 2016: After several successful title defences, Usyk was set to challenge the 26-wins and zero-losses WBO cruiserweight champion Krzysztof Glowacki. The fight went the distance, and the result was a unanimous decision over the champion.
Oleksandr Usyk vs. Thabiso Mchunu, Dec. 17, 2016: For his first defence of the WBO cruiserweight title, Usyk would be making his debut on US soil. The fight was waved off during round nine following knockdowns, thus making it a successful first defence.
Oleksandr Usyk vs. Michael Hunter, Apr. 8, 2017: This was Usyk's first match since parting with long time trainer James Ali Bashir, and replacing him with Anatoly Lomachenko (father to Vasiliy Lomachenko). Usyk managed to hold onto the gold following 12 rounds and a unanimous decision at the end of it.
Oleksandr Usyk vs. Mairis Briedis, Jan. 27, 2018: This was a bout to crown the unified cruiserweight champion, and Usyk would fight the undefeated Mairis Briedis. In this battle of the undefeated, Usyk won via a majority decision to remain undefeated and become the unified cruiserweight champion.
Oleksandr Usyk vs. Murat Gassiev, Jul. 21, 2018: Usyk was set to meet Murat Gassiev for the undisputed cruiserweight title. After 12 rounds, Usyk won via a unanimous decision.
Oleksandr Usyk vs. Chazz Witherspoon, Oct. 12, 2019: This was Usyk's heavyweight debut, and he went up against last-minute replacement Chazz Witherspoon. The latter retired in his corner after round seven, allowing Usyk to pick up the victory.
Oleksandr Usyk vs. Derek Chisora, Oct. 31, 2020: Usyk quickly found himself in the heavyweight title picture as he was set to face Derek Chisora in a bout that could push him into title contention. Usyk wore his opponent down to secure a unanimous decision victory. In the aftermath, Usyk made it clear that he wanted Joshua next.
Oleksandr Usyk's last fight
Usyk's last fight was against Daniel Dubois. The fight took place in late August 2023 live from the Wrocław Stadium in Poland. This was Usyk's first fight in about a year, and there was heavy anticipation for it. Usyk delivered a knockout to his opponent in the ninth round to successfully retain the titles.
Who will be Oleksandr Usyk's next fight?
Usyk is scheduled to face WBC champion Tyson Fury for the undisputed heavyweight title. The fight is set to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, May 18. The fight contract was signed on Sept. 29, 2023, and the fight was initially announced for Feb. 17. However, following a cut sustained by Fury during training, the fight ultimately got moved to this date.
Oleksandr Usyk wife
Usyk is married to Yekaterina (aka Kateryna), and the two have been married since 2009. His wife is a private person but the couple run the Usyk Foundation together. The couple reside in Kyiv, Ukraine and have three children together named Kyrylo, Mykhalio and Yelizaveta.