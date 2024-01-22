No UFC this week: 3 other MMA fights to watch instead
- There is no UFC this week
- But that doesn't mean there's no MMA to watch
- Here are three big cards you shouldn't miss
By Amy Kaplan
The UFC is on hiatus this week following UFC 297 in Toronto, Canada. The premier MMA promotion will return to action at UFC Vegas 85 with a middleweight scrap between Roman Dolidze and Nassourdine Imavov on Feb. 3.
But don't worry, there's still plenty of MMA and combat sports to watch in the meantime.
ONE championship 165
ONE Championship will have an event on Jan. 28. The only downer, is that due to it being held in Japan, it starts at 3 a.m. ET, and it's a PPV. But it's a huge card, even for the casual American fans.
In the main event is reigning ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 who takes on three-division K-1 World Champion Takeru Segawa. In the co-main is a name UFC fans might remember ... Sage Northcutt. He'll be fighting former ONE Lightweight MMA World Champion Shinya Aoki. Elsewhere on the card,
Garry Tonon faces Martin Nguyen and Itsuki Hirata vs. Ayaka Miura takes place.
ACA 169
thatAbsolute Championship Akhmat (ACA) also has an event on Friday, and it will air at 11 am ET. Unlike ONE Championship, this is a full MMA card and even has two fights which are part of the ACA tournament. In the main event is a middleweight scrap between Magomed Bibulatov and Tomáš Deák. The co-main is a flyweight showdown between Rasul Albaskhanov and Azamat Pshukov.
LFA 175
The self-proclaimed feeder league to the UFC, Legacy Fighting Alliance has an event on Saturday night. Their fights air on UFC Fight Pass and are easy for UFC fans to consume. It's a must-watch event as it's highlighting Brazilian fighters who are known for their heart and grit.
Headling the card is a Light Heavyweight Championship fight between Bruno Lopes and Marcos Brigagão. The card starts at 9 p.m ET, due to the time zones, but what else are you watching on Saturday night without the UFC?