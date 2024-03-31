When is the next UFC fight?
Now that UFC Atlantic City is over, MMA fans should know about UFC Vegas 90.
The highly anticipated UFC 300 event is just two weeks away, and fight fans worldwide are eagerly awaiting April's arrival. However, in the same month, we also have two UFC fight nights scheduled, with UFC Vegas 90 headlined by Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis set to take place on Saturday, April 6, at 6 p.m. ET.
The main event of this fight night, scheduled to be held at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, is a rematch of their UFC Vegas 44 bout, which was a memorable clash. In their previous encounter, Allen's superior grappling skills were ultimately overcome by Curtis's stand-up striking abilities. This time, undoubtedly, Allen will go all out against Curtis to seek revenge for their first encounter.
Both Allen and Curtis have entered the Octagon an equal number of times, six, to ascend through the ranks of the middleweight division where Dricus Du Plessis currently reigns. However, the outcomes of their six fights were quite different. While Allen, a black belt in BJJ, won each of his last six fights and ascended rapidly through the rankings, Curtis managed to secure only three wins out of his previous six octagon appearances.
Both of their goals should be pretty clear. For the 28-year-old Allen, it should be to secure a dominating win, possibly via submission, seek revenge, and call out one of the finest in the division, such as Sean Strickland or Jared Cannonier. On the other hand, for Curtis, it should be about demonstrating his striking skills, proving his worth once again, and prolonging his run with the UFC a little longer, considering he's already 36.
Aside from the middleweight headliner bout, this fight night also features several other exciting fights on the card. In the co-main event, a featherweight clash will see Alexander Hernandez, with an MMA record of 14-7-0, face off against Damon Jackson (record 22-6-1). Both fighters will aim to get back on the winning track, as Hernandez suffered a defeat against Bill Algeo in his last Octagon appearance, and Jackson is also coming off consecutive losses against Dan Ige and Billy Quarantillo.
UFC Vegas 90 fight card
- Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis
- Trevor Peek vs. Charlie Campbell
- Alexander Hernandez vs. Damon Jackson
- Alateng Heili vs. Victor Hugo
- Piera Rodriguez vs. Cynthia Calvillo
- Court McGee vs. Alex Morono
- Valter Walker vs. Lukasz Brzeski
- Daniel Argueta vs. Jean Matsumoto
- Norma Dumont vs. Germaine de Randamie
- Morgan Charriere vs. Jose Mariscal
- Nora Cornolle vs. Melissa Mullins
- Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Christos Giagos
- Cesar Almeida vs. Dylan Budka
- Lucas Rocha vs. Joshua Van
Bout order is subject to change