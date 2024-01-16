New team MMA league launching with reality series, recruiting fighters now
Global Fight League is looking for fighters for it's new league.
By Amy Kaplan
MMA fans may remember when World Fight League was announced as the world’s first team-based international MMA league. That promotion has since been rebranded into the Global Fight League (GFL) and is launching with a new in-depth docuseries exploring the current state of the combat sports industry.
The series will show how the promotion grows, from the ground up including fighter recruitment, business operations, and location selections.
It will follow 64 professional fighters as they compete in one of eight tournaments to win a GFL contract.
“From fighter pay to health care, the Combat Sports industry as it currently stands is riddled with issues the current leaders have no interest in solving,” said GLF Founder and Commissioner Darren Owen. “With this league and docuseries we’re going to show fans not only the unfiltered journey of athletes in this business, but also how the historically proven league model will address the biggest issues they face.”
Submissions are now open for fighters to register for the docuseries and tournaments at mmagfl.com.