Netflix might be getting into the boxing business thanks to Jake Paul
Netflix is toying with the idea of hosting boxing fights on their streaming platform.
By Amy Kaplan
According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Netflix is toying with the idea of live-streaming boxing fights soon.
Netflix has reportedly discussed streaming a fight with YouTuber turned-boxing star Jake Paul and boxers from Premier Boxing Champions in an attempt to bolster its live sports coverage
According to Yahoo! Finance Entertainment Reporter Alexandra Canal, Netflix wants "to just experiment a little bit more with live events and these sports-centric shows, and I think that allows Netflix to really dip their toe into the water when it comes to sports, really kind of assess and see the reaction from subscribers, from viewers, and then make more informed decisions from there."
This news comes on the heels that Showtime has axed it's sports programming that includes boxing and MMA live events.
"As we evolve our strategy to more efficiently allocate resources and align our content offering across the business, we've made the difficult decision not to move forward with boxing and other content produced by the Showtime sports team," Paramount Global said in a press release. "Showtime will continue to air and support the remaining 2023 boxing slate and honor obligations through the end of the year."
Paul has become one of the sport's biggest stars thanks, in part, to the super fights with MMA stars like Anderson Silva, Nate Diaz, and Tyron Woodley ... all of which he's won.