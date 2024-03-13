Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal early preview and prediction
Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal will fight each other in a boxing match in June. Here's how we think the fight will go.
Former UFC stars Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal will run back their UFC 244 MMA fight in the boxing ring, not inside the Octagon.
Diaz and Masvidal will trade MMA gloves for boxing gloves and face off on June 1 at the Kia Forum In Inglewood, CA. Masvidal defeated Diaz by doctor's stoppage in November 2019. That fight was for the first-ever BMF title. The two legends created a UFC tradition, and the BMF belt will be fought between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway at UFC 300.
After parting ways with the UFC following a win at UFC 279, Diaz made his professional boxing debut against Jake Paul in August. He lost to Paul by unanimous decision.
Diaz was briefly linked to a potential rematch with Paul in MMA in the PFL SmartCage, although the fight never materialized. He's also hinted at a desire to return to the UFC for the upcoming Noche UFC pay-per-view card, but there's been no official fight announced by the promotion.
Masvidal announced his MMA retirement after a loss to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287. However, he's pivoted on that earlier stance and will make his second professional boxing appearance.
Masvidal earned a majority decision win in June 2005 against Joseph Benjamin in his professional boxing debut. He developed into one of the biggest MMA stars during stints in Strikeforce, BodogFIGHT, and the UFC.
The Diaz vs. Masvidal boxing match is booked for 10 rounds at 175 pounds. The full fight card will be announced in the coming weeks.
Both UFC legends are looking to get back on track after recent losses in combat sports. There are high stakes and bragging rights on the line when Diaz and Masvidal meet in the ring.
Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal 2 early prediction
Diaz and Masvidal have some similarities and differences when it comes to their boxing bases. Both fighters found immense success with their boxing inside the UFC, although it's a different challenge inside the ring.
When Diaz and Masvidal met at UFC 244, Masvidal's hand speed gave Diaz all kinds of issues during the fight. But, Diaz's ability to push the pace as the fight progressed made an intriguing storyline before the fight was waved off before Round 4.
Masvidal will need a full gas tank to deal with Diaz's nonstop pressure and pace. Diaz has only been knocked out once in his fighting career, a head kick knockout against Josh Thomson in April 2013.
Masvidal's power in his hands could be a significant difference maker against Diaz in their boxing match. While Diaz will find some success in the later rounds, Masvidal's punching power will be enough to win an instant classic on the judges' scorecards.
Prediction: Jorge Masvidal defeats Nate Diaz by decision