Nate Diaz off the hook for New Orleans Logan Paul look-alike incident (VIDEO)
Nate Diaz will not be charged for incident with a Logan Paul look-alike in April.
By Amy Kaplan
The Orleans Parish District Attorney has dropped all charges against Nate Diaz stemming from an incident in New Orleans in April.
“Today, the Orleans Parish District Attorney informed us they will not be pursuing a case against Nate Diaz," Diaz’s representative, Zach Rosenfield told MMA Junkie. “Since Rodney Peterson sought out to fight Nate on Bourbon Street, we have maintained Nate’s actions were 100 percent in self defense. It was clear on video, clear in pictures and clear from the multiple other videos Rodney posted before and after. Nate has a right to defend himself against those who want to make a name for themselves and did so. We appreciate the Orleans Parish District Attorney taking the time to review all aspects of this case and their decision to not proceed with it.”
Diaz was caught on video choking a man unconscious on the streets of New Orleans after leaving a boxing fight. Rodney Petersen, a YouTube personality and Logan Paul impressionist, was the man in the video.
Two days later a warrant was issued for Diaz's arrest and he turned himself in without incident. If convicted Diaz was facing up to eight years in prison and/or a $2,000 fine.
Diaz is now free, without anything tarnishing his record.