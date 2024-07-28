MMA Twitter unravels after Tom Aspinall finishes Curtis Blaydes in just seconds
By Adam Stocker
Gone in 60 seconds. That was all the time it took Tom Aspinall to stop Curtis Blaydes to retain his interim UFC heavyweight championship at UFC 304 in front of an electric crowd in Manchester, England.
"I'm the best finisher in the UFC. If I smell blood, it's over. I just talked to the boss and who wants to see me fight Jon Jones... Jon, I've got nothing against you... I just think that I'm better than you," said Aspinall. The knockout was the 12th of Aspinall's career as he improved to 15-3.
The finish came after Aspinall dropped Blaydes, who attempted to get away. Aspinall was able to climb on top of Blaydes as he laid prone on the canvas and started reigning down strikes. Referee Mark Goddard stopped the fight. Blaydes immediately appealed the stoppage, as he believe it was early and he was not given a chance to fight his way back to his feet.
Since joining the UFC, the lone blemish on Aspinall's record was a loss against Blaydes. In that fight, Aspinall, the UFC's interim heavyweight champion, suffered a torn ACL that left him unable to continue. Aspinall entered the fight with finishes in all seven of his other UFC fighters. With his impressive victory at UFC 304, Aspinall will look to make his interim championship undisputed as soon as possible.
Jones is currently the UFC's undisputed heavyweight champion but he has been sidelined with a torn pectoral muscle. Jones has been pushing for a fight against former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic. However, the recent performances of Aspinall is going to make it very difficult for the UFC to overlook. While Jones might want to fight Miocic, the UFC will ultimately decide who he will fight when he returns from injury.
UFC Fighters react to Tom Aspinall stopping Curtis Blaydes
Blaydes made his UFC debut in 2016 and has been a top-five-ranked heavyweight for most of his tenure. The UFC's fourth-ranked heavyweight entered UFC 304. With his loss to Aspinall, Blaydes' career record dropped to 18-5. Blaydes will have to go on another long winning streak if he is going to be able to get back into the title picture.