MMA Twitter thinks Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou was rigged
MMA Twitter is at it again with one of their conspiracy theories about Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou.
By Amy Kaplan
On Saturday night in Saudi Arabia, former UFC champion Francis Ngannou put on a shockingly great performance over legend Tyson Fury. Ngannou pieced apart the boxing champion putting him in his place several times, opening up Fury in the second round and even dropping him in the third.
The performance was so stellar that many high-level MMA fighters and media all believed that Ngannou had done enough to win the fight. Unfortunately two of the three judges gave the fight to Fury.
MMA Twitter wasn't going to let it go unnoticed that they felt Ngannou had been robbed.
But then some fans took it a step further and accused the fight of being fixed.
All this does is set the fight up for an epic rematch and made Ngannou look incredibly good, so we all can't be that mad.