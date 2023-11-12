MMA Twitter trashes judge over questionable Tabatha Ricci UFC 295 scorecard
Bryan Miner is in hot water after he scored the fight 30-27 for Tabatha Ricci at UFC 295.
By Amy Kaplan
One judge at UFC 295 is being flayed over his questionable scorecard during the Loppy Godinez vs. Tabatha Ricci fight.
Two of the three judges gave the fight to Godinez 29-28, but one judge, Bryan Miner, scored it 30-27 for Ricci. This is also the same judge who scored the Nazim Sadykhov vs. Viacheslav Borshchev fight 29-28 for Borshchev, instead of the draw the other two judges scored it as.
Here's how MMA Twitter reacted to the flub.
Fans seem to already have forgotten Michael Bell's scorecard at Noche UFC, where his head-scratching scored led to a draw in a title fight. MMA fans forget things pretty quickly though.
After the fight, Godinez says she felt like she won but that the fight was close so having the scores be split wasn't exactly a surprise for her.
Let's hope this is the last time we're talking about a bad scorecard tonight.