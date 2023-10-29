MMA Twitter is still gushing about Francis Ngannou on Sunday morning
MMA fans are still in awe over Francis Ngannou's boxing debut the morning after.
By Amy Kaplan
Francis Ngannou may have just endeared himself to MMA fans even more than he did before. On Sunday morning MMA fans are waking up and still in their feelings over Ngannou's stellar performance over Tyson Fury on Saturday evening.
See how fans and media are reacting to the fight, the morning after.
Francis Ngannou posts hilarious meme after Tyson Fury fight
Even Ngannou woke up and took to Twitter to joke about his performance on Saturday night.
“You think you can just go into boxing and beat the best heavyweight of this generation?!” he wrote along with the iconic Kevin James meme.
Ngannou was never supposed to win the fight, it was never supposed to be competitive. Most people thought Fury would dismantle and embarrass Ngannou. But the opposite happened. Ngannou shocked the world when he dropped Fury in the third round and then went on to hold his own for the entire 10 rounds.
In the end, three of the three judges gave the fight to Fury but Ngannou had already shown his power and his skill and suddenly a win didn't even matter.