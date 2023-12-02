MMA Twitter in shambles over emotional tribute to Elias Theodorou [VIDEO]
Elias Theodorou was honored at UFC Austin.
By Amy Kaplan
On Saturday during UFC Austin, the promotion shared several video packages of people in the MMA community affected by cancer. One of those packages was to honor former UFC fighter Elias Theodorou, who died of colon cancer.
The nearly six minute video featured friends and family speaking about Theodorou and his battle with cancer, which he never went public with during his lifetime.
The fans on Twitter, many who interacted with Theodorou shared their thoughts on the tribute.
Theodorou fought in the UFC until 2019 then became an advocate for cannabis use in sports. He died on September 11, 2022, at the age of 34.