MMA Twitter in shock over new Sean O'Malley relationship admission
Sean O'Malley is getting dragged after saying he's allowed to cheat on his wife, but she can't cheat on him.
By Amy Kaplan
The new UFC bantamweight champion is already getting himself into some trouble.
This week an old interview with Sean O'Malley began making its rounds due to the fact that he said he can cheat on his wife Daya Gonzalez, since he's the breadwinner, but she cannot.
The couple had previously been in an open relationship but O'Malley says now that he makes a lot of money, she is no longer free to sleep with other people, but he still is.
"I’m a king, I pay for everything," O’Malley said on RawTalk. "I treat Danya like a queen. If I get a little p---- on the side. What does that have to do with anything? I have testosterone running through my veins. It’s that f---ing simple."
He continued on referencing controversial figure, Andrew Tate who is currently being accused of rape and human trafficking.
"If I wasn’t paying for everything, if I wasn’t, you know, successful in any sort of way, and I was just like maybe an average Joe, I probably wouldn’t. It probably wouldn’t be fair. But I’m f---ing King Kong baby. Andrew Tate explains it well, it’s status. You know I got status so I can."
MMA Twitter was not happy with the comments and didn't hesitate roasting him online.
MMA fans dub Sean O'Malley as 'horrible example' after cheating reveal
O'Malley and his wife welcomed a daughter together in 2020.
In the same interview O'Malley explained that his wife ins't ok with him cheating.
"Danny is never fine with it, she has been but then we had a baby and hormones change," he said. "I'm a crazy motherf****er, I put myself on a leash and have to live a very disciplined lifestyle. I would be crazy and blowing all my money, but if I want to get a little bit of p**** sometimes it makes me a better man."
He continued on saying, "We’ve had some dope threesomes. Every relationship should be okay with it, that just needs to happen. It's just a lot of feelings come up when you're going through a relationship like that, but we've grown so much together by doing things like that. Having those uncomfortable conversations to where it's hard to talk because you don't know what emotions will come up."
O'Malley became champion when he knocked out Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292.