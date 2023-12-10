MMA Twitter reacts to wardrobe malfunction in Luana Santos vs. Stephanie Egger fight
There was almost a breast on UFC Vegas 83.
By Amy Kaplan
In the first round of the Luana Santos vs. Stephanie Egger fight, a wardrobe malfunction almost proved disasterous for a femal MMA fighter.
Santos breast was coming out of her sports bra, but her opponent noticed, stopped fighting and allowed her to adjust so that she wasn't embarrassed in front of millions of people.
MMA Twitter didn't miss a beat reacting to the moment.
The fight, the third of the night, went to decision. Santos ended up winning, unanimously 30-27, 29-28, 29-28.
After the fight, Santos told FanSided MMA that Egger had put her hand inside her bra and her breasts were about to spill out. She says Egger realized her mistake and gave her a moment to adjust once her hand came out of the bra.