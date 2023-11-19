MMA Twitter reacts to PFL Finals pay-per-view price reveal
MMA Twitter is not happy about the PFL Finals PPV price.
By Amy Kaplan
The 2023 PFL Finals are set for Black Friday, Nov. 24 in Washington D.C. It will play host to six title fights plus the return of Kayla Harrison and the debut of Derek Brunson.
Following along with the 2022 season finals, this card will be a PPV, only the second in the last two years. Accoring to ESPN, the purchase price for the card is $49.99 an the fans aren't happy about the price point.
Despite the fan reaction, the card really is good on paper and last season't finals saw Harrison dethroned in a huge upset. It's definitly a night of fights.
PFL Finals fight card
MAIN CARD | PPV ESPN+ | 8 p.m. ET
- Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Clay Collard - PFL lightweight championship
- Denis Goltsov vs. Renan Ferreira- PFL heavyweight championship
- Larissa Pacheco vs. Marina Mokhnatkina - PFL women’s featherweight championship
- Kayla Harrison vs. Aspen Ladd
- Sadibou Sy vs. Magomed Magomedkerimov - PFL welterweight championship
- Gabriel Braga vs. Jesus Pinedo - PFL featherweight championship
- Joshua Silveira vs. Impa Kasanganay - PFL light heavyweight championship
PRELIMINARY CARD | ESPN+ | 5 p.m ET
- Ray Cooper III vs. Derek Brunson
- Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Joel Lopez - Amateur
- Bubba Jenkins vs. Chris Wade
- Khai Wu vs. Phil Caracappa
- Jesse Stirn vs. Josh Blyden