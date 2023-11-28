MMA Twitter reacts to Kevin Holland vs. Michael Venom Page fight leak
Kevin Holland vs. Michael Venom Page might be in the works for UFC 297.
By Amy Kaplan
On Tuesday afternoon a photo of the board showing fights for the UFC 297 appeared in the background of a video and leaked a potential fight that the UFC had not yet announced.
The fifth fight from the top appears to be Kevin Holland and former Bellator fighter Michael "Venom" Page, who is supposed to still be a free agent.
If the fight is real, and official, this means the UFC has signed Venom Page and he'll be making his debut in Toronto, Canada early next year.
Needless to say, Twitter had some thoughts about the potential signing, the potential match-up and the way it was leaked on social media.
Earlier this week Venom Page said he and the UFC were in talks, but nothing had been set yet.
“I wish I could say for certain that we have or we haven’t,” Page toldThe MMA Fan Show. "Honestly speaking, we’re not there yet. There’s still a few hurdles we need to jump over, but like I said, we’re flirting.”
He continued, “It’s difficult to say because I think there’s dream fights and a lot of those dream fights land in the UFC. How I feel now to how I felt when I first joined MMA—you first join MMA, the whole goal was UFC because there was no other big shows that could really do anything. Over time, things have changed. It’s a lot more than just the name of the brand, there’s a lot more to it now. But ultimately, we can still get there and see those dream fights happen.”
Right now, nothing is official and won't be until the UFC announces it, but we can hope, right?